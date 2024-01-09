Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 202 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $455.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,164. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.