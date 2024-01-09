Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 214 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,176 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.91. The stock had a trading volume of 505,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,050. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $183.59 and a one year high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.