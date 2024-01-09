Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Takes $657,000 Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

California Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CRC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.64. 189,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,549. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

California Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.