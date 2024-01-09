Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 1.8% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $36,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after buying an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after buying an additional 966,022 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.38. 891,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,701. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $238.27. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

