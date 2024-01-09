Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,016 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 37,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.11. The company had a trading volume of 113,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,445. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $386.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.28.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.63.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

