Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Knife River Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE KNF opened at $64.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48. Knife River has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Knife River will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth $1,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter worth $46,886,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at $8,904,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

