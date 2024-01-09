KOK Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $1.06 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,719.01 or 0.99916507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010743 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009633 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00169333 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01167554 USD and is up 5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,167,390.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.