Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Raised to $70.00 at Lake Street Capital

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.29.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $90.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.19. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

