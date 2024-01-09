Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading 5.8% Higher

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $27.94. 284,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,353,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KYMR. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 216,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 216,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,708,841.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Amundi bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

