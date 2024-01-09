L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $206.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.29 and a 200-day moving average of $187.26. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.