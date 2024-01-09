L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2024

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXFree Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $206.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.29 and a 200-day moving average of $187.26. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.