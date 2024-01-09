Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Holdings Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,565,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,847,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.6 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

