Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.50.

LW stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750,033 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after acquiring an additional 711,075 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 538,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $47,708,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,833,000 after acquiring an additional 495,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

