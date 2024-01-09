Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Holdings Raised by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,500 shares during the period. Lantheus makes up about 6.4% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.61% of Lantheus worth $28,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $28,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lantheus by 113,342.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,188,000 after purchasing an additional 377,431 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Down 4.8 %

LNTH traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.19. 688,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,137. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,621 shares of company stock worth $874,239 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

