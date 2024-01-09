Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Lantheus from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.