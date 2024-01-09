Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Buys 2,165 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.9% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $434.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,076. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $438.84. The company has a market capitalization of $347.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.