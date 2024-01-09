Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Buys 9,861 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

DFIV stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 82,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,087. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

