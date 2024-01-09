Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $208.29. The stock had a trading volume of 150,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.04 and its 200-day moving average is $196.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.