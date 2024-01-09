Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.59. 1,114,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,892. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

