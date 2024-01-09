Leerink Partnrs Lowers agilon health (NYSE:AGL) to Market Perform

Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

AGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut agilon health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of agilon health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

agilon health stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. agilon health has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 0.53.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in agilon health by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,367,000 after buying an additional 8,911,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,311 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of agilon health by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,487 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in agilon health by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,203,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,835 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

