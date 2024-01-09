Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 404 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Snap-on accounts for 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SNA traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.40. 21,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,020. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.44. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.