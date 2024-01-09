Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 6,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 169,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,118,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.