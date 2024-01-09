Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Match Group worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 683.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,659,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,598. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTCH

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.