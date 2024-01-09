LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.26. LG Display shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 15,453 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get LG Display alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL

LG Display Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 45.72% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in LG Display by 39.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 23.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.