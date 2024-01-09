Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Down 5%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 50,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 626,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
Lightwave Logic Stock Down 5.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $507.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.94.
Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightwave Logic
About Lightwave Logic
Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lightwave Logic
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.