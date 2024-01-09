Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Down 5%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 50,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 626,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Lightwave Logic Stock Down 5.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $507.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightwave Logic

About Lightwave Logic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lightwave Logic by 703.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lightwave Logic by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

