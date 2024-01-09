Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $36.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of LNC opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 70,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 282.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

