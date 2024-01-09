Linde (NYSE:LIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

NYSE:LIN opened at $408.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $405.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde has a 52 week low of $318.88 and a 52 week high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after acquiring an additional 354,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after acquiring an additional 233,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

