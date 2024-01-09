Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $45,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,246 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.89. The company had a trading volume of 171,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.