Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $408.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.16. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.