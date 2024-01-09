Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Increased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Linde by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Linde by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 60,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Linde by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Linde by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Shares of LIN opened at $406.73 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $405.67 and its 200-day moving average is $388.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

