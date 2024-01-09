Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNN. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $161.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.89 and a 200-day moving average of $123.46.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lindsay by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lindsay by 195.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lindsay by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

