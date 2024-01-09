Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 42,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $521.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.43. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

