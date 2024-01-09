Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $252.92 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $309.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.32 and a 200-day moving average of $256.55.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 374.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.