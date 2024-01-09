loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 316,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 795,863 shares.The stock last traded at $3.02 and had previously closed at $3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LDI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

loanDepot Trading Down 8.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.24.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $265.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.75 million. Analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $196,455.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,076,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,900.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $196,455.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,076,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,900.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,609 shares in the company, valued at $814,607.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,207 shares of company stock worth $75,723 and have sold 104,691 shares worth $280,788. Corporate insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter worth $32,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

