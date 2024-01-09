Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Trading Up 25%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) shot up 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 114,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 372,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Lomiko Metals Trading Up 25.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

