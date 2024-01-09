Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 132.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

LOW stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $216.23. 492,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,679. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

