MA Private Wealth Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

MA Private Wealth lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,271 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 2.3% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MA Private Wealth owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $121.24. The stock had a trading volume of 499,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,070. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.31. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

