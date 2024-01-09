MA Private Wealth Has $23.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 795.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,881 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 5.5% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $23,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.41. The company had a trading volume of 825,984 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

