MA Private Wealth Invests $206,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $148.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,518,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,159,492. The firm has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,218.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.56 and a twelve month high of $151.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

