MA Private Wealth Lowers Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MA Private Wealth lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,846,000 after buying an additional 899,859 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,892,000 after buying an additional 243,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,057 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.65. 453,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,635. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.42.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
