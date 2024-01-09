MA Private Wealth Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MA Private Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.91. 270,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

