Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD) Increases Dividend to $1.81 Per Share

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.811 per share on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.76.

Macquarie Group Price Performance

