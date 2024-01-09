MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.12

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.12 and last traded at C$13.14, with a volume of 71780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MAG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.67.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MAG

MAG Silver Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 25.31.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.8456207 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.