Mantle One Day Trading Volume Reaches $153.10 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $153.10 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001353 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,127,441,863.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.60885138 USD and is up 3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $166,665,935.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

