Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives $13.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

MRVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

MRVI stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.33.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 98,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

