Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 76,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,920,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.