Mathes Company Inc. Has $246,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

GLD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,468. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.65 and its 200-day moving average is $181.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

