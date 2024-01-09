Mathes Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.10. 553,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $238.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.34 and its 200-day moving average is $221.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

