Mathes Company Inc. Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $697.02. 120,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $671.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $602.51. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $374.37 and a 1 year high of $720.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.