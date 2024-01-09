Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $300.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.59. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.85 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,120.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 98,168 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after buying an additional 534,945 shares during the period.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

