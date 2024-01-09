McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.3 %

MCD stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.00. The stock had a trading volume of 644,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,427. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.00 and a 200 day moving average of $280.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

